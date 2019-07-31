Jeenbekov: I will not protect interests of small group of people

«I can oppose the personal interests of a small group of people, but I will never betray the interests of my people!» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, answering questions of residents of Panfilov district of Chui region.

The head of state recalled that he did not promise to protect the interests of a small group of people, to hide their theft.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminded that he had promised to be the people’s president. «My goal is to be among the people with a clear conscience at the end of presidential term. I want to stay in the memory of people with good deeds. The interests of my people, the state are most precious for me. I can oppose the personal interests of a small group of people, but I will never betray my people, my homeland, my state!» he stressed.

The head of Kyrgyzstan also answered questions about his predecessor Almazbek Atambayev.

«I know that at present Kyrgyzstanis are interested in my position on the situation around Almazbek Atambayev. Recent events around him, including a call for questioning as a witness, are natural phenomena. It is necessary to act exclusively within the framework of the legislation in a law-governed state. Only then the country will develop. And the case of Atambayev must also be solved within the framework of the legislation of the republic,» he noted.

No matter who a person is - a former president, official, military man or an ordinary employee, everyone is equal before the law. We are obliged to obey the law. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov continues his trips to the regions. Today, he decided to visit Chui region. As part of this trip, he met with the residents of Panfilov district.