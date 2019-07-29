12:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Safe City: Banks and payment organizations to be connected to system

Possibility of connection of commercial banks and payment system operators / payment organizations to Safe City automated information system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for payment of fines is discussed. Website of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan says.

A regular meeting of the interdepartmental commission on increasing the share of non-cash payments and settlements in the country was held at the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. Participants of the meeting considered a plan for exempting buyers from payment of sales tax in case of sale of goods and services in a cashless form. In addition, it is planned to change the decision on the protection of consumer rights. Amendments will concern the obligations of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities to install equipment (devices) for receiving payments using bank payment cards and electronic money.

«The possibility of payment for medical services at healthcare institutions through POS terminals and collection of fines for violations without additional fees by commercial banks and payment organizations was discussed,» the message says.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Safe City: Four companies ready to implement project in Kochkor-Ata
Safe City: 35 million soms to be allocated for purchase of ambulances
Budget receives almost 166 million soms from fines within Safe City project
Government of Kyrgyzstan agrees to reduce fines for traffic violations
Safe City project: 43.4 percent of fines paid as of today
Kochkor-Ata launches Safe City project
Safe City project: Head of SRS fined, speaks for fines reduction
Safe City Project: Project officer fined for speeding
Drivers pay 73 million soms for speeding within Safe City project
Safe City: Collected fines to be spent on purchase of ambulances
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village
Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019 Tax crimes damage amounts to 1.7 billion soms since beginning of 2019
No written testimony: Atambayev still has to appear for questioning No written testimony: Atambayev still has to appear for questioning
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Cholpon-Ata Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Cholpon-Ata