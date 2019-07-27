Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov loses lawsuit on protection of honor and dignity

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Mombekov must pay 25,000 soms to the ex-chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Bakyt Sharshembiev as a compensation for moral damage. The Sokuluk District Court made such a decision.

Recall, Bakyt Sharshembiev filed the lawsuit on October 23, 2018 and intended to recover 1 million soms from the parliament member. He believes that Ryskeldi Mombekov’s statements discredited his honor and dignity.

Earlier, the deputy said that the chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications was involved in eight criminal cases. Bakyt Sharshembiev refuted this information, threatening the deputy with a lawsuit.

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes explained that Bakyt Sharshembiev had the procedural status of a witness in criminal cases and was not a defendant.