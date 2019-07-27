14:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov loses lawsuit on protection of honor and dignity

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Mombekov must pay 25,000 soms to the ex-chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Bakyt Sharshembiev as a compensation for moral damage. The Sokuluk District Court made such a decision.

Recall, Bakyt Sharshembiev filed the lawsuit on October 23, 2018 and intended to recover 1 million soms from the parliament member. He believes that Ryskeldi Mombekov’s statements discredited his honor and dignity.

Earlier, the deputy said that the chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications was involved in eight criminal cases. Bakyt Sharshembiev refuted this information, threatening the deputy with a lawsuit.

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes explained that Bakyt Sharshembiev had the procedural status of a witness in criminal cases and was not a defendant.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Bakyt Sharshembiev intends to recover 1 mln soms from deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village President of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Batken region in Ak-Sai village
Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls meeting with President of Tajikistan historic Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls meeting with President of Tajikistan historic
Political Prisoners Protection Committee demands to hold Atambayev accountable Political Prisoners Protection Committee demands to hold Atambayev accountable
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded