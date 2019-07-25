Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home

Women and children evacuated during the conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border returned to their homes. Local residents informed 24.kg news agency.

About 20 minibuses with villagers returned to Ak-Sai today.

«The decision on the return of the local residents was made during the negotiations of the parties. About 300 women and children returned to Ak-Sai this morning. The situation has stabilized,» the locals said.

Another conflict took place on Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. As a result of the conflict, 17 local residents, police and border guards were injured. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, other ten were injured.