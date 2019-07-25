16:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home

Women and children evacuated during the conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border returned to their homes. Local residents informed 24.kg news agency.

About 20 minibuses with villagers returned to Ak-Sai today.

«The decision on the return of the local residents was made during the negotiations of the parties. About 300 women and children returned to Ak-Sai this morning. The situation has stabilized,» the locals said.

Another conflict took place on Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. As a result of the conflict, 17 local residents, police and border guards were injured. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, other ten were injured.
link:
views: 38
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting on border security issues
Border conflict: Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks
Traffic movement on Batken - Isfana and Isfara – Vorukh roads resumed
Nine people brought from Ak-Sai to Batken with fragment wounds, bruises
Conflict on border with Tajikistan: Police use non-lethal weapons
Border conflict: More than 600 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated
Border conflict: Condition of victims is moderately stable
Border conflict: Negotiations completed
Almazbek Atambayev comments on conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Popular
It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek