112,100 companies work in tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan

According to the results of the first quarter of 2019, at least 112,100 economic entities operating in tourism sector were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

Most of them are located in Bishkek (20,900 legal entities and individuals, or 18.7 percent), Osh (19,100, or 17.1 percent) and Chui (16,600, or 14.9 percent) regions.

At the same time, 12,800 subjects are registered as enterprises providing services in the field of recreation and vacation (hotels, recreation centers, restaurants, medical and health care facilities). More than 98,000 people, or 88 percent are engaged in individual entrepreneurship in tourism sector.
