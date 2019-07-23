Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev plans to leave for Moscow on July 24. He said this at the next meeting with journalists and supporters at his residence in Koi-Tash village.

According to him, he first needs to decide how and from which place to depart. Almazbek Atambayev added that he was not afraid that he might be arrested at the airport upon his return. He intends to stay in the capital of Russia for not more than two days and promised to return.

Lawyer Sergey Slesarev told 24.kg news agency earlier that his client was a free citizen and was free to move both within the country and abroad. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed that Almazbek Atambayev could cross the border. There is no reason to obstruct him.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted immunity of the former head of state. He was three times summoned for questioning as a witness within the case on unlawful release of Aziz Batukaev, but Almazbek Atambayev refused to appear in law enforcement agencies.