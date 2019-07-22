President of Kyrgyzstan learns about problems of remote villages in Osh region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov continues his working trips to the regions of the country. On July 20, he visited remote villages Sary-Tash and Kun-Elek of Alai district of Osh region. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Residents of the villages located at an altitude of 3,250 meters above the sea level voiced topical problems at a meeting with the head of state. One of the main issues of concern for the villagers is the problem with the schools.

Secondary school No. 39 in Sary-Tash village is in disrepair, and construction of a new school building has been delayed in Kun-Elek village.

Residents told about the lack of access to the services of medical institutions and the need for doctors, raised issues of social protection of villagers.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that construction of a new school building would begin in the spring of 2020 in Sary-Tash village and students would have an opportunity to receive education in more comfortable and safe conditions. Completion of the school construction in Kun-Elek village is planned for October 2019.

According to the Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Baktybek Abdiev, school No. 39 in Sary-Tash village was built in 1986, and more than 250 children attend it.