309 mln soms allocated for implementation of 60 digitization projects

By the decision of the Government of Kyrgyzstan, 309 million soms were allocated from the budget for the implementation of 60 projects in the field of digitization. The Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Dastan Dogoev told today at a press conference.

According to him, these are both new projects and the strengthening of projects in the framework of operation of Tunduk system. All of them will be completed before the end of 2019.

«A comprehensive analysis of the level of development of digital solutions was carried out in Kyrgyzstan. As of today, the number of active users of mobile applications (commercial banks and other areas) is about 1.2 million people, or 30 percent of the adult population of the republic. This suggests that the population uses the services of the private sector,» said Dastan Dogoev.

At present, 24 government agencies are exchanging data in Tunduk system. «There are necessary factors for the introduction of digital technologies: the political will of the president — he keeps the issue under personal control; the prime minister also controls it every day,» the head of the state committee said.
