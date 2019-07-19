12:27
Government of Kyrgyzstan agrees to reduce fines for traffic violations

A regular meeting of the Commission for Road Safety was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The meeting participants noted a negative trend of an increase in the number of traffic accidents in almost all regions of the country with the exception of road sections on which the Safe City project is being implemented.

Zhenish Razakov reminded the heads of relevant departments that they were personally responsible for the accident rate on the roads.

The members of the commission agreed with the proposal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the expediency of reducing the size of fines for certain types of violations, provided by the Article 1231 of the Code of Violations, to 1,000 soms.

The fine for drunk driving will remain at 17,500 soms. It had a preventive effect, as a result of which the number of traffic accidents committed in a state of alcoholic intoxication reduced, and the number of registered violations in the first half of the year decreased three times and amounted to 2,211 facts.
