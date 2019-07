TV host of a reality show Dom-2, singer Olga Buzova arrived in Bishkek. She posted on Instagram.

«Good morning, Bishkek! It is almost 7.00 in the morning. On the way to the hotel, I saw the incredibly beautiful sunrise. There are the mountains, fresh air around. What a wonderful nature you have! I am going to rest and look forward to meeting you tonight,» Olga Buzova posted.

The singer arrived in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic to perform at the opening of a new lounge bar.