Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan

«Bishkek, I will definitely be back. Thank you for your love,» Olga Buzova, the host of the reality show Dom 2, posted after her performance in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

«My happiness for today is the stage, the music and you. Thank you for singing my songs. Thank you for your love,» she wrote and posted a video of her performance.

Recall, Olga Buzova arrived in Bishkek the day before to perform at the opening of a lounge bar. The singer admired the beauty of nature in Kyrgyzstan and posted photos from a hotel where she stayed. Olga Buzova also thanked the capital of Kyrgyzstan for an opportunity to bask in the sun.