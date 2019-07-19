09:24
Almazbek Atambayev not to attend interrogation

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will not attend interrogation at the Ministry of Internal Affairs today. Lawyer representing his interests Sergey Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

The lawyer believes that Almazbek Atambayev should not go to interrogation. «I intend to prepare a letter to the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev and explain that the investigators have no right to call Atambayev to a conversation with the police. He has immunity and invitations of this kind are illegal,» said Sergey Slesarev.

Note, this is already the third subpoena for the last 10 days. According to preliminary data, Almazbek Atambayev was summoned for questioning within the case on the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity from the former president Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
