16:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev repeatedly summoned for questioning

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was repeatedly summoned for questioning to the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The third summons was handed to his representative today by the district police officer and the head of the village police department. He should come tomorrow at 10:00.

This is already the third summons in the last 10 days. According to preliminary data, Almazbek Atambayev is summoned for questioning within the case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Atambayev files appeal against decision of Prosecutor General’s Office
Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev invited to Russia
Atambayev about Belyaninov and Putin: These are my old friends
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
Lawyer of Atambayev faults investigators for violation of law
Almazbek Atambayev appeals to Constitutional Chamber for protection
Almazbek Atambayev not exclude use of force during his arrest
Almazbek Atambayev was brought another summons
Atambayev summoned for questioning within Aziz Batukaev’s case
Almazbek Atambayev explains why he didn’t show up for interrogation
Popular
Jordanian Abdel Halim tells about Kyrgyz wife, heat and borsch Jordanian Abdel Halim tells about Kyrgyz wife, heat and borsch
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China
Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek