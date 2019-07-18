Almazbek Atambayev repeatedly summoned for questioning

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was repeatedly summoned for questioning to the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The third summons was handed to his representative today by the district police officer and the head of the village police department. He should come tomorrow at 10:00.

This is already the third summons in the last 10 days. According to preliminary data, Almazbek Atambayev is summoned for questioning within the case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.