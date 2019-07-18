Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev invited to Russia

The former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said at a meeting with journalists the day before that he was invited to Russia for a couple of days.

According to him, he is now thinking over the proposal. The former head of state does not exclude that he may be detained when trying to leave the country.

«I was invited by my friends for a couple of days. I need to think about everything so that I can return back. If there is such an opportunity, I will leave only then. As for a meeting with Putin — everything can be, you will know everything in due time,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

Earlier, the media published information that the former customs officer of Russia Andrey Belyaninov invited Almazbek Atambayev to the Russian Federation. The former president of the Kyrgyz Republic confirmed that he could leave the country for several days. But he promised to return.