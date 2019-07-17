Bishkek HPP may be left without local coal in winter

Bishkek Heating and Power Plant may be left without local coal during the heating season 2019-2020. The expert Rasul Umbetaliev told 24.kg news agency why it may happen.

According to him, the state enterprise Kyrgyzkomur submitted an application to participate in a tender for the supply of coal for the capital’s heating plant. It was announced on June 28. «The HPP needs about 680,000 tons of solid fuel from the northern coal deposit. But the fact is that none of the domestic companies can extract so much coal, except for a consortium of 18 enterprises only. Therefore, Electric Stations OJSC will most likely reject the application Kyrgyzkomur because it does not meet the qualification requirements and the tender may be disrupted,» the expert believes.

At least 1,140 million tons of coal are needed for an uninterrupted heating period.

Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise submitted an application. It was ready to deliver fuel for 2.1 billion soms.

Last year, Electric Power Stations OJSC purchased 550,000 tons of local coal for 1.6 billion soms from Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise. The modernized part of the heating plant is adapted to local fuel.