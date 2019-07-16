Description of remaining sections of Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Isfara

A regular meeting of the working groups of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held In Isfara to speed up the description of the remaining sections of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed proposals for determining the remaining undescribed sections of the border.

«The countries also agreed to conduct joint field reconnaissance of border sections in Batken district of Batken region. The next meeting is scheduled on the territory of Tajikistan,» the Government added.