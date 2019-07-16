13:04
Atambayev about Belyaninov and Putin: These are my old friends

During a meeting with the media representatives the day before, the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev repeatedly stated that the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and the former head of the Federal Customs Service, Andrey Belyaninov, were his old friends.

However, Almazbek Atambayev did not tell whether he got in touch with them over the phone.

«I would not respond to this, because there are things that somebody shouldn’t talk and tell about. These are my old friends, I have a lot of them both in Russia and in other countries,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

Answering the question whether he keeps in touch with these people, Almazbek Atambayev replied: «Of course, not all friends betray, there are also normal, decent.»

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
