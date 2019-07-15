12:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Release of Aziz Batukaev. Busurmankul Tabaldiev put on wanted list

Ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Busurmankul Tabaldiev was put on wanted list within a criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Investigative service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting pre-trial proceedings under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«In connection with the failure to establish the whereabouts, ex-Secretary of the Defense Council Busurmankul Tabaldiev was put on the wanted list. The necessary investigative actions are carried out,» the ministry reported.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. Shamil Atakhanov was placed under house arrest. Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova was arrested on June 3 after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 on June 5.

Lawyers asked to place the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office under house arrest due to poor health. She was hospitalized to the National Cardiology Center on June 15. She was repeatedly transported to detention center on June 19.

Another suspect of involvement in the release of the criminal, former secretary of the Defense Council (now the Security Council) and former chairman of the State Committee for National Security Busurmankul Tabaldiev disappeared without a trace. Law enforcement agencies cannot trace the whereabouts of the 70-year-old Colonel General.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Judge who released Aziz Batukaev removed from post
Atambayev’s immunity. Aziz Batukaev gives testimony to Prosecutor General
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Oncologist placed under house arrest
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Judge placed under house arrest
Release of Batukaev. Special Prosecutor and Shamil Atakhanov left at large
Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Involvement of Almazbek Atambayev being checked
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Dinara Saginbaeva suspended from work
Almazbek Atambayev denies fact of taking money from Aziz Batukaev
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Preventive measure for Shamil Atakhanov changed
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan