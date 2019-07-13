10:40
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan

At least 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts were seized on the border with Kazakhstan. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The smuggling attempt was prevented at Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint.

It is specified that Volvo truck arrived there. During an inspection, the border guards found a cargo — duck breasts without accompanying documents.

As a result, a 34-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan was detained. He was handed over to the staff of the regional department of State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic for further investigation.
