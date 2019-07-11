Chess player from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze medal in Kazakhstan

Chess player from Kyrgyzstan Mikhail Beshimov won bronze medal at KBTU Open International Chess Tournament. Chess-results.com reports.

The tournament was held on July 4-10 in Almaty. At least 31 players from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia competed for victory. They had nine rounds according to the Swiss system.

Mikhail Beshimov won six matches, ended one in a draw and lost two of them. Having scored 6.5 points, he took the third place. Another representative of Kyrgyzstan Vladislav Onufienko became the sixth with 5.5 points.