Drugs sold in restaurant of Zhenishbek Nazaraliev in Bishkek

Officers of the State Service for Combatting Drug Trafficking of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan suppressed a channel of sale of narcotic drugs in large quantities of Afghan origin. Press service of the ministry reported.

Active members of a drug dealing group were detained during a search in one of the restaurants of the capital.

«The drug hashish and improvised devices for drug use were withdrawn from the illicit trafficking. A pre-trial investigation is being conducted,» the service reported.

In addition, the police prevented sale of narcotic drugs of Afghan origin on a particularly large scale. A 26-year-old man was detained with about 2.5 kilograms of opium.

Photo from the special operation depicts the restaurant Atilla, which belongs to the well-known narcologist Zhenishbek Nazaraliev.
