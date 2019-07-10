14:10
Member of drug dealing gang arrested in Bishkek

Officers of the State Service for Combating Drug Trafficking of Kyrgyzstan detected a transnational organized criminal drug dealing group operating in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia. Press service of the agency reported.

Members of the gang were engaged in illegal distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through Telegram messenger.

«The drug dealing gang legalized the money obtained through Bitcoin cryptocurrency. In the course of the measures taken, the psychotropic substance Alpha-PVP, the total weight of which amounted to 1 kilogram and 12 grams, was withdrawn from illicit trafficking. The income of the criminal group after its sale could amount to more than 3,500,000 soms. Policemen detained one of the organizers — 19-year native of Uzbekistan,» the service reported.

During interrogation, the detainee stated that he made staches with narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Bishkek from 15 to 30 per day, up to 600 staches per month.
