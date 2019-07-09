12:15
Sergey Slesarev explains why Almazbek Atambayev not to go for interrogation

Lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Sergey Slesarev, explained 24.kg news agency why his client would not go to the Interior Ministry for questioning.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev has immunity, and the decree of the Parliament on depriving him of the status of ex-president and privileges is illegal, since the deputies, as the Constitution and the regulations of the Parliament say, do not have the authority to bring charges against Almazbek Atambayev and deprive him of immunity.

«Therefore, naturally, he will not go to interrogation. I will send my statement regarding legal violations to the Ministry of Internal Affairs,» said Sergey Slesarev.

«The subpoena does not indicate on what episode Almazbek Atambayev is invited. I can only guess that it is the case on Aziz Batukaev’s release,» he added.

Interrogation is scheduled for today at 10.00. Almazbek Atambayev is invited as a witness. Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity from the former president. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
