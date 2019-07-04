Member of Atambayev’s headquarters summoned for interrogation

Alga Kylychev, a member of SDPK Political Council and people’s headquarters created in support of Almazbek Atambayev, was summoned for interrogation to the State Committee for Combatting Economic crimes. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, almost 18 months ago, the financial police opened several criminal cases when he was the General Director of Dan state enterprise, but later they were dismissed due to the absence of corpus delicti.

«Over the past two months, I have received several subpoenas. The criminal cases were resumed due to the fact that I am a member of the people’s headquarters in support of Almazbek Atambayev. They want to scare me or break me. Before scaring or checking me, they should check Raiym-millionaire,» Alga Kylychev said.