16:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Member of Atambayev’s headquarters summoned for interrogation

Alga Kylychev, a member of SDPK Political Council and people’s headquarters created in support of Almazbek Atambayev, was summoned for interrogation to the State Committee for Combatting Economic crimes. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, almost 18 months ago, the financial police opened several criminal cases when he was the General Director of Dan state enterprise, but later they were dismissed due to the absence of corpus delicti.

«Over the past two months, I have received several subpoenas. The criminal cases were resumed due to the fact that I am a member of the people’s headquarters in support of Almazbek Atambayev. They want to scare me or break me. Before scaring or checking me, they should check Raiym-millionaire,» Alga Kylychev said.
link:
views: 35
Print
Related
Ex-Minister of Economy Temir Sariev repeatedly summoned for interrogation
Zhantoro Satybaldiev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Temir Sariev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Albek Ibraimov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Deputy of Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev comes to SCNS for interrogation
Former Minister of Economy summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Sapar Isakov charged with corruption after six-hour interrogation
Sapar Isakov: Hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata meets world standards
Sapar Isakov repeatedly summoned for interrogation
Kubanychbek Kulmatov leaves office of SCNS investigator after 4 hours
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village