U.S. dollar grows in price by 20 tyiyns since beginning of week

U.S. dollar repeatedly regains its position after a fall. Since the beginning of the week, it has grown in price by 20 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy dollars for 69.4-69.5 soms, and sell — for 69.7 soms. The nominal rate is set by the National Bank at 69,4725 soms (0.15 percent growth per day).

Recall, selling rate of the U.S. currency dropped to 69.5 soms last week, having lost 40 tyiyns at once. Despite the slight volatility in the market, the National Bank did not intervene during this period.