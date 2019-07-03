Rally in support of Atambayev. Participants demand resignation of President

An anti-government rally, which was initiated by SDPK party, is held today at Forum building in Bishkek. The former head of state Almazbek Atambayev came out to his supporters.
Participants of the protest chant periodically: «Jeenbekov ketsin!»
Deputy Irina Karamushkina addressed the gathered. She urged the society not to divide, and called Almazbek Atambayev a true opposition leader.
Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.