Rally in support of Atambayev. Participants demand resignation of President

An anti-government rally, which was initiated by SDPK party, is held today at Forum building in Bishkek. The former head of state Almazbek Atambayev came out to his supporters.

Participants of the protest chant periodically: «Jeenbekov ketsin!»

Deputy Irina Karamushkina addressed the gathered. She urged the society not to divide, and called Almazbek Atambayev a true opposition leader.

«We must be a united family. Otherwise, they will come for you. We stand for legality, for transparent and honest power. We will not allow the return of the family clan rule. Our guys did not die for it on April 7, 2010. We did not want to hold the rally, but the government does not leave us a choice. This is not the people’s power. We have to demolish this clan system. We will not leave power alone. We will return the country to the legal course,» Irina Karamushkina said.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.