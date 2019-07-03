Anti-government rally. Almazbek Atambayev joins supporters

An anti-government rally, which was initiated by SDPK party, is held today at Forum building in Bishkek. Former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev came out to his supporters.

The number of participants increased. There are about 1,000 people. They chant: «Atambayev, Atambayev.» The former president will speak at the end of the rally.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.