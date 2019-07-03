17:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Anti-government rally. Almazbek Atambayev joins supporters

An anti-government rally, which was initiated by SDPK party, is held today at Forum building in Bishkek. Former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev came out to his supporters.

The number of participants increased. There are about 1,000 people. They chant: «Atambayev, Atambayev.» The former president will speak at the end of the rally.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Rally in support of Atambayev. Participants demand resignation of President
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Forum building
SCNS comments on information about bull presented to Atambayev
Current SCNS employees bring bull to house of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash
Tyuleev: Thousands of people intend to participate in march against Atambayev
Ex-president: I will never leave Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev: Young people should come to power
Almazbek Atambayev: I do not want any posts
Nariman Tyuleev creates headquarters for bringing Almazbek Atambayev to justice
Lifting Atambayev’s immunity. Roza Otunbayeva makes statement
Popular
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan