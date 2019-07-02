Safe City project. Prime Minister thanks Kyrgyzstanis reporting about flaws

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan held a meeting on the implementation of Safe City project.

According to the press service of the Government, issues related to technical flaws in the framework of the project, which are raised by motorists, were discussed.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev thanked citizens who showed active civic position, were not indifferent and helped to detect insufficient work on the part of responsible government agencies. He stressed that since the very beginning of the launch of the project, the state managed to achieve full implementation of the Safe City project in parallel with organizing large-scale work on improving the capital’s road infrastructure thanks to the support of citizens.

The Prime Minister instructed to promptly eliminate the detected deficiencies in the organization of road traffic associated with installation of incorrect road signs, which, in particular, were indicated by citizens.

«Motorists have always tried to pay attention to certain sections of roads and road junctions, which needed a more thoughtful organization of traffic. Much work has been done — it should be noted that the competent state bodies quite quickly eliminated the shortcomings and corrected their work in order to increase the capacity of our roads and ensure road safety,» he stressed.

The perpetrators of this situation must be punished by appropriate disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal. In particular, this applies to employees of the relevant structural unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who sent a notification to one of the drivers of an alleged offense with the subsequent charge of a fine. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was instructed to conduct a thorough investigation of the circumstances of the situation.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev again reminded about the importance of Safe City project, which aims to reduce mortality and the number of traffic accidents on the country’s roads, and in many ways, as statistics show, has already reached its goals.

In addition, participants of the meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the second phase of Safe City project.