18:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani becomes champion of North America in Jiu-Jitsu

Kyrgyzstani Marat Mokhammad took the first place at the North American Open Championship. Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Competitions under the auspices of NAGA were held in the United States. Marat Mokhammad performed among young men of 14-16 years old in two types of programs (ju-jitsu and grappling) and took the 1st place in both of them.

Two Kyrgyzstanis competed among the adults: Adilet Romanov won silver medal in both types, and Amina Alykulova won bronze medal at grappling tournament.

Kyrgyzstanis took the third place in team scoring.
link:
views: 116
Print
Related
Kyrgyz athlete takes 1st place at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Bishkek policeman wins silver medal at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in USA
Kyrgyzstani wins International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 11 medals at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in Germany
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at Jiu-Jitsu tournament in New York
Torokan Bagynbai uulu wins gold medal at Asian Games
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Popular
Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days