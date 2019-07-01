Kyrgyzstani becomes champion of North America in Jiu-Jitsu

Kyrgyzstani Marat Mokhammad took the first place at the North American Open Championship. Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Competitions under the auspices of NAGA were held in the United States. Marat Mokhammad performed among young men of 14-16 years old in two types of programs (ju-jitsu and grappling) and took the 1st place in both of them.

Two Kyrgyzstanis competed among the adults: Adilet Romanov won silver medal in both types, and Amina Alykulova won bronze medal at grappling tournament.

Kyrgyzstanis took the third place in team scoring.