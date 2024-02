Kyrgyzstani Azret Zhusupaliev participated in BJJ Tour Tournament, held in the city of San Francisco (USA). The athlete’s representative told 24.kg news agency.

He was the best among 48 athletes in the weight category up to 70 kilograms in No Gi.

The Kyrgyzstani had five fights and defeated all the opponents with painful holds.

Kyrgyzstani Azret Zhusupaliev also won the Sacramento Jiu Jitsu Championships in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.