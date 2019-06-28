At least 161 judges brought to justice in Kyrgyzstan

At least 161 judges were brought to disciplinary responsibility following an internal investigation by the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan. The Council of Judges reported.

Since October 2017 up to date, the Disciplinary Commission has received 2,378 complaints and submissions against judges. Internal investigations and inspections were carried out on 783 appeals. At least 1,595 applications were returned without consideration on the merits and 200 — at the stage of consideration.

It is specified that a large number of returned appeals indicates that their authors are not aware of the requirements for the form and content of a complaint and a submission. They are not aware of the powers of the Disciplinary Commission, as well as of the difference between appealing a judicial act and unlawful procedural actions / omissions of a judge.

According to the results of the official investigation, 161 judges were brought to disciplinary responsibility, six were dismissed from their posts, 11 were reprimanded, 31 were monished, 103 were warned.

Members of the council gave consent to prosecution of 8 judges.