Farid Niyazov: President and Parliament may resign before end of term of office

Almazbek Atambayev regretted the decision of the Parliament to deprive him of his immunity status. The former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov said.

According to him, at the same time, Almazbek Atambayev expected such a decision.

«He understands that this decision finally removes the Parliament from the legal field. The Parliament made the decision, showed that the whole series of recent events, lawlessness, got an ending. The Parliament has gone beyond the legal field and has given a start to possible early resignation of all state bodies, the president and the Parliament,» Farid Niyazov said.
