Almazbek Atambayev makes another statement

Ex-president of the country Almazbek Atambayev made a statement today. This is the second one for the last week.

«Do you see what is happening in the Parliament in connection with Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s desire to eliminate a political opponent in the person of the former president of the country? To achieve this goal, all government resources are used. The dirtiest politicians with the dirtiest corruption past are involved in it, the most immoral information technologies are used,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

He again stressed that he did not intend to participate in this performance.

I am not afraid of responsibility. But in the face of history, I have no right to legalize the iniquity perpetrated by the Jeenbekovs. Almazbek Atambayev

«I have never thought that criminal cases could be based on rumors and dirty fantasies, and that the Prosecutor General can obligingly legitimize all this nonsense in one day. This is the first. And secondly, nobody invited me to the Parliament. They are afraid of the truth. These people are accustomed to doing all their dirty deeds surreptitiously, cowardly and meanly. So cowardly and basely they imprisoned Kuban Kulmatov and Sapar Isakov when they revealed the lawlessness at the Customs,» the ex-president of the country stressed.

Almazbek Atambayev called the accusations against him a complete nonsense and absurdity.

«Let’s take Subikhi Parhati, whom the prosecutor’s office is trying to present as my business partner. After all, he became a buyer of one of my former companies on the recommendation of the head of AKAinvest Habibullah Abdykadyr, whom Sooronbai Jeenbekov introduced me in the summer of 2017 in the midst of the presidential election. Jeenbekov introduced him as a famous businessman from China. Therefore, Sooronbai Jeenbekov should be asked about the affiliation with AKAinvest, participation of this company in business projects in Kyrgyzstan, the licenses it received and their relationship with the Matraimovs,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

«It is also obvious that the testimony of Artykbaev and Atakhanov against me was obtained under pressure. This is not a plea agreement with the investigation, but a deal with own conscience, which, apparently, no longer exists. The time will come, and, I hope, Batukayev himself will tell the whole truth as a man. He will tell about the one who organized this scam with his deadly disease and release, who and how much money received for it,» the statement says.

«I also hope that the President of the Russian Federation, the esteemed Vladimir Putin, will speak on this issue, to whom I have repeatedly addressed both verbally and in writing with a request for the extradition of Batukayev to Kyrgyzstan. After all, until the last day of my presidential term, I hoped that Batukayev would be transferred back to Kyrgyzstan. Today, these facts are concealed by the Kyrgyz authorities,» Almazbek Atambayev states.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov launched a flywheel of lawlessness. Obviously, the wave lifted by this flywheel will demolish both Jeenbekov himself and his ugly family-clan regime. Almazbek Atambayev

«Against the background of the complete absence of positive changes in the economy and social sphere, amid paralysis of the public administration system, this process has already become irreversible,» the ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic summed up.

A special deputy commission on the deprivation of the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity completed its work and sent the results to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In their report, parliament members brought six accusations against the former head of state: unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukayev, corruption, political persecution, involvement in coal supplies to the heating and power plant, lobbying for the interests of the Chinese company TBEA during the modernization of the Bishkek HPP, and illegal receipt of a land plot in Koi-Tash village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office supported five of them — the fact of political persecution was excluded. The conclusion of the Prosecutor General has already been unanimously approved by the Committee on the Rule of Law, Fight against Crime and Combating Corruption. It will be submitted to the Parliament for consideration tomorrow.