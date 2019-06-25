19:06
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP

Almazbek Atambayev personally made a decision on the reconstruction of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov announced this today at a meeting of the Committee on Law, Order, Fight Against Crime and Combating Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the ex-president has repeatedly said that he oversaw all strategic projects. «The State Committee for National Security registered pre-trial proceedings in relation to Almazbek Atambayev. There are facts and evidence that the ex-president was involved in the modernization of the heating and power plant,» said Otkurbek Dzhamshitov.

In addition, Sapar Isakov was appointed a Project Manager, who personally reported on progress to the head of state. «Nursulu Akhmetova wrote a service note on the revision of the feasibility study, but it was left without consideration. Deputies also opposed ratification of the agreement. They sent a letter to Almazbek Atambayev. He gave a resolution to make the decision,» the Prosecutor General added.

He told that Almazbek Atambayev was also involved in the supply of coal to the Bishkek HPP through Rassvet Company LLC.
