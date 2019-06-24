11:01
Almazbek Atambayev states he has weapon and is not afraid of anything

«I’m not afraid of anything,» the ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said on June 22 at a meeting with his supporters.

According to him, he has a weapon for protection.

«I don’t need anyone to protect me. I have a weapon. Guys representing 12 villages came to me recently and offered their help. I told them that I could protect myself. They said that they were ready to lie down right at the gate to protect me. I was ashamed then. We expected to see about 120 people today, but much more people have come,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

Supporters gathered in the house of the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev on Saturday. About 400 people came to support the former head of state.

The Parliament sent a decision of a special deputy commission on lifting the immunity of the country’s ex-president Almazbek Atambayev to the Prosecutor General’s Office.
