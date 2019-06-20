Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office

Decision of a special deputy commission on deprivation the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity was sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

At least 100 deputies voted for the draft resolution on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity. Five deputies voted against it.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

Almazbek Atambayev is charged with involvement in the reconstruction of the Historical Museum, modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, illegal supply of coal to the capital’s heating plant, obtaining of a land plot for building a house and allocation of land in Issyk-Kul region.