Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported

A mass brawl between natives of Central Asia occurred in Moscow city on the square near Elektrozavodskaya metro station. Russian media report.

The brawl occurred at the entrance to Elektrozavodskaya metro station early this morning. Its participants were drunk migrants from Central Asia. One of the migrants used a knife, as a result one person died, three more were injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the participants of the fight came out of Issyk-Kul restaurant. The conflict began after a while, which ended with stabbing and death of one of the participants. The restaurant which the people came out is currently closed. Police officers work there.

«According to witnesses, all of them are migrants from Kyrgyzstan. According to a newspaper saleswoman, the participants of the fight came out together. They got to a bus stop and started fighting. Some ran away, others caught up,» the message says.

At the same time, eyewitnesses claim that such fights take place in the area every morning when the natives of Kyrgyzstan leave the restaurant.

Earlier, the press service of the capital’s Main Internal Affairs Department said that three people were hospitalized with injuries after the conflict. Another one died from injuries.