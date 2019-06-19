None of Kyrgyz officials dismissed for financial violations

None of Kyrgyz officials was fired for financial violations in 2018. The head of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Azamat Arapbaev asked what measures have been taken against managers who committed financial irregularities.

Ulukbek Maripov told that financial violations amounted to 2.4 billion soms in 2018. About 1.6 billion soms should have been reimbursed to the budget.

«Typical violations repeat from year to year — in payment of salary, overstatement during construction. Last year, we sent a notice to the government about dismissal of some leaders, but they got off with a reprimand,» he said.

The head of the Accounts Chamber added that officials should return the irrationally spent budget funds out of their pockets.