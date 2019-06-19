Criminal case on rape of girl by policeman sent to court

Criminal case on rape of a girl by a police officer of Sverdlovsk District Internal Affairs Department was brought to court. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The policeman is accused of several episodes of crimes, including theft of a mobile phone.

«It turned out that before the rape the police officer had committed theft and several other crimes. He did not admit his guilt. The criminal cases were combined into one proceeding and sent to the court for consideration on merits,» the police said.

In January, the police officer was arrested on suspicion of rape of a girl in Novopokrovka village of Issyk-Ata district.