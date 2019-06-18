16:10
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at Taekwondo ITF Eurasia Cup

Kyrgyzstani took the 1st place at the Eurasia Cup in Taekwondo ITF, held on June 13-17 in Fergana (Uzbekistan). Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President Kerimbek Miyarov) reported.

More than 800 athletes from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan participated in the tournament. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 10 athletes. They won one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Khamrozbek Ruzibaev, who competed among the adults in the weight of 75 kg, became a champion. Asadbek Tazhibaev (category 16-17 years, 58 kg) and Khozhiyabonu Umarzhanova (7-8 years, 20 kg) took the 2nd places. Oybek Abdurakhimov (7-8 years, 20 kg), B. Shermamatov (10 years) and A. Anaskhon (16-17 years, 70 kg) won bronze medals.

«We are preparing for the World Cup, which will be held in October in Italy,» the federation added.
