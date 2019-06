Gas will be turned off in Osh city on June 18-19. The Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

Supply of gas will be stopped due to repair work in the following areas:

On June 18 — Ishmatov, Shaumyan, Tolonov, Krylov, Fizkulturnaya Streets of Turan microdistrict;

On June 19 — Zainabetdinov Street.

Repair work is carried out to ensure safety of consumers and trouble-free operation of equipment.