14:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Independent commission should deal with lifting of Atambayev’s immunity

It is necessary to create an independent commission to bring the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to justice. The former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the ex-president of the country must answer for his actions during the years of his rule.

«Now the commission includes deputies of the Parliament, who are interested, those who have been subjected to political persecution. There should be representatives of public organizations, lawyers, it is necessary to include Irina Karamushkina, Anvar Artykov in the commission. Otherwise, it will look like political persecution, revenge,» Azimbek Beknazarov believes.

He added that he had participated in the lifting of immunity of two former presidents of Kyrgyzstan, who had fled the country.

A special deputy commission has been created in the Parliament to deprive the former president of his immunity.

The commission must make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the former head of state of his immunity and the status of former president.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Azimbek Beknazarov: Deputies themselves granted immunity to Almazbek Atambayev
Beknazarov tells why deputies cannot deprive Atambayev of immunity
Tursunbek Akun demands from Almazbek Atambayev 100,000 soms for libel
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Composition of commission on lifting immunity of Atambayev approved (list)
50 deputies sign initiative on lifting immunity of Almazbek Atambayev
Deputies set up commission on lifting immunity of Almazbek Atambayev
Parliament initiates lifting immunity of Almazbek Atambayev
Dastanbek Dzhumabekov recalls threats of Almazbek Atambayev
Altynbek Sulaimanov: Almazbek Atambayev intends to organize third revolution
Popular
Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India
Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019 Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019