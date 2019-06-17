Independent commission should deal with lifting of Atambayev’s immunity

It is necessary to create an independent commission to bring the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to justice. The former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the ex-president of the country must answer for his actions during the years of his rule.

«Now the commission includes deputies of the Parliament, who are interested, those who have been subjected to political persecution. There should be representatives of public organizations, lawyers, it is necessary to include Irina Karamushkina, Anvar Artykov in the commission. Otherwise, it will look like political persecution, revenge,» Azimbek Beknazarov believes.

He added that he had participated in the lifting of immunity of two former presidents of Kyrgyzstan, who had fled the country.

A special deputy commission has been created in the Parliament to deprive the former president of his immunity.

The commission must make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the former head of state of his immunity and the status of former president.