President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Dushanbe

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the work of the 5th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence — Building Measures in Asia (CICA). The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The trip will take one day. The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia is an international forum uniting the states of the Asian continent, which has a task of strengthening relations and cooperation among Asian states in order to ensure stability and security in the region.

The idea of ​​convening the Conference was first voiced by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 47th session of the UN General Assembly in October 1992. The first CICA summit was held in 2002.