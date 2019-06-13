Composition of commission on lifting immunity of Atambayev approved (list)

Provisional deputy commission on lifting the immunity of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev includes ten deputies. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament. 96 deputies voted for it.

Members of the commission from SDPK faction are Evgeniya Strokova, Omurbek Bakirov, Kozhobek Ryspaev and Maksatbek Egemberdiev, from Respublika — Ata Jurt faction — Talant Mamytov, Baktybek Raimkulov, Jyrgalbek Turuskulov, from Onuguu-Progress fraction — Altynbek Zhunus uulu, from Kyrgyzstan fraction — Kanat Isaev, Almazbek Toktorov, from Bir Bol fraction — Duishon Torokulov and from Ata Meken faction — Kanybek Imanaliev.

The initiative on creation of such a commission was previously signed by 50 parliament members. It was supported by the relevant committee. The leaders of all six parliamentary factions also signed the initiative.

The commission should send a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate a criminal case against Almazbek Atambayev on charges of consolidation of power and corruption.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the former head of state of his immunity and the status of ex-president.