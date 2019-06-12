13:32
Altynbek Sulaimanov: Almazbek Atambayev intends to organize third revolution

«Almazbek Atambayev provokes the people. He wants to organize the third revolution,» deputy Altynbek Sulaimanov said today at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

He supported the proposal of his colleagues to instruct the Prosecutor General’s Office to check Atambayev’s activities. At the same time, the deputy stressed that Almazbek Atambayev could not bear the status of the ex-president.

«If he continued to work like Roza Isakovna (Otunbayeva- Note of 24.kg news agency), no one would have told him anything. But he cannot be silent, he provokes the people,» Altynbek Sulaimanov said.

The leader of Bir Bol faction also outlined on Facebook that Almazbek Atambayev should not now complain about the injustice in the work of law enforcement agencies or in the judicial system, shortcomings in the country.

«If a person has been a head of the state for six years, then he must first ask himself all these questions,» Altynbek Sulaimanov said.
