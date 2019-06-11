Trade war with USA influences agenda of SCO summit

Trade war with the United States influences the agenda of the SCO summit. Director of the Institute of the Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Luzyanin announced this today during a video conference.

According to him, the upcoming summit is extremely important for all its participants.

«The Russian-Chinese forum has just ended; it fits in with multilateral cooperation within the framework of the SCO. The trade war with the United States influences the agenda of SCO,» Sergey Luzyanin said.

He added that there were new challenges from ISIL, Afghanistan.

«It is important for Russia that the chairmanship takes place under the auspices of Kyrgyzstan. This is one of the important players of the organization. The country needs investment cooperation. Project of a railway construction has long been discussed. The summit will be fruitful and difficult after expansion of the organization,» Sergey Luzyanin said.