17:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Trade war with USA influences agenda of SCO summit

Trade war with the United States influences the agenda of the SCO summit. Director of the Institute of the Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Luzyanin announced this today during a video conference.

According to him, the upcoming summit is extremely important for all its participants.

«The Russian-Chinese forum has just ended; it fits in with multilateral cooperation within the framework of the SCO. The trade war with the United States influences the agenda of SCO,» Sergey Luzyanin said.

He added that there were new challenges from ISIL, Afghanistan.

«It is important for Russia that the chairmanship takes place under the auspices of Kyrgyzstan. This is one of the important players of the organization. The country needs investment cooperation. Project of a railway construction has long been discussed. The summit will be fruitful and difficult after expansion of the organization,» Sergey Luzyanin said.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia to hold bilateral meeting at SCO summit
Ex-Secretary General of SCO tells about upcoming summit in Bishkek
Over 5,000 policemen to ensure security during SCO Summit in Bishkek
Central roads of Bishkek to be closed for traffic on June 12-15
Bishkek police put on combat alert due to upcoming SCO Summit
Road to Ala-Archa park to be repaired by SCO Summit in Bishkek
About 20 documents to be signed during Summit of SCO Heads of State
Summit of SCO Foreign Ministers begins in Bishkek
Vladimir Putin to return to Bishkek to participate in CSTO, SCO summits
SCO Summit in Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Vladimir Norov
Popular
SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes
Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head
Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire