Two mass brawls took place in Bishkek near Winter Bay café. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

The first incident occurred on the night of June 8, the second — on the night of June 9.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital confirmed the information about the brawls. According to the police, no one turned to law enforcement agencies.

«This fact was registered. Participants of the incidents are being identified,» the police said.