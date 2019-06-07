Kyrgyzstan issues most of all licenses for development of minerals

Most of all licenses were issued in Kyrgyzstan for development of mineral resources — 1,273. Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Myrza Zhamanbaev told today at a press conference.

According to him, 917 licenses have been issued for mineral exploration, and 230 — for prospecting. In total, over the years of independence, 2,420 licenses have been issued in Kyrgyzstan, 470 of them — for gold, 106 — for metals, 327 — for coal, 1,045 — for non-metallic minerals.

In January — April 2019, the licensing commission of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use рфы considered 959 issues. Following the results, 173 licenses were suspended, 165 were canceled.