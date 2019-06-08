Budget of Kyrgyzstan to get 2 billion soms from tenders for deposits

According to forecasts, the budget of Kyrgyzstan will get 2 billion soms from holding of tenders for sale of licenses for fields. The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Myrza Zhamanbaev told reporters.

Placement of objects for tenders is delayed due to the new law on mineral resources. The State Committee has already compiled a list of fields that it plans to put up for tenders. The list will be approved by the Government. In total, it will include 35 objects.

«For example, we plan to put up for the competition two coal fields — Sulyukta field with a coal reserve of 80 million tons and a planned starting price of $ 8 million and Tuyu-Kargasha with reserves of 35 million tons. It is planned to put up a gypsum deposit with reserves of 2 million tons until September,» Karybek Ibraev, the Deputy Head of the Committee, said.