Fake websites offering issue of e-visa to Kyrgyzstan appeared

Cases of filing in applications through «Electronic Visa» system using third-party websites were detected. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Such websites duplicate the format of the official www.evisa.e-gov.kg that misleads the applicants.

The cost of intermediary services exceeds the official fee by 150 percent.

People applied for an electronic visa to Kyrgyzstan through such websites face with the lack of their applications in «Electronic Visa» system.

One of such intermediary websites is kyrgyztanvisas.com.

In order to avoid misunderstanding, the Ministry asks to apply for an e-visa to Kyrgyzstan exclusively through the official website www.evisa.e-gov.kg .